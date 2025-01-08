News
India, Asean trade agreement review faces delays
- This shift in Asean's approach comes in response to India's proposal for a unified tariff schedule for all member states—a suggestion that has met resistance from several countries within the bloc
The planned makeover of India's 14-year-old goods trade pact with Asean may take longer than expected as members of New Delhi's fourth largest trading partner press to negotiate tariffs individually, two people aware of the development said.
