India asks Tulsi Gabbard to designate Khalistani group SFJ as terrorist entity, opens up on its links with ISI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh raised concerns to US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard over activities of the Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US.

The Minister asked to declare SFJ as a designated terrorist entity, according to a report by PTI citing people aware of the development.

They spoke about the alleged connection between SFJ and Pakistani agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and "collaboration" with Babbar Khalsa militant group, seeking action against it.

During the 30-minute meeting, Singh raised issues over the SFJ led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, targeting various Hindu religious structures in the US and the need to stop such activities. In India, SFJ is a banned organisation.

The Defence Ministry stated both Singh and Gabbard focused on "strategic security" as a vital pillar of the India-US comprehensive global strategic cooperation.

"Rajnath Singh and Tulsi Gabbard reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, between India and the US," the report quoted a statement.

They spoke about other areas of collaboration in cutting-edge defence innovation and niche technologies.

"Additionally, they addressed key areas such as enhancing interoperability and fostering greater integration of defence industrial supply chains to bolster resilience and innovation," the ministry added.

Tulsi Gabbard's meeting with Jaishankar Apart from Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Gabbard.

"Delighted to meet US DNI @TulsiGabbard this evening. A useful exchange on contemporary global and regional security challenges," Jaishankar posted on 'X'.

Jaishankar and Gabbard highlighted ways to boost India-US collaboration in defence technologies, information sharing, and integrating defence industrial supply chains. Additionally, they reviewed bilateral strategic cooperation in the maritime domain.

Gabbard's meeting with Singh came after she met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended a conclave of global intelligence czars hosted by India in Delhi.

During the meeting, Doval and Gabbard discussed ways to strengthen intelligence sharing and work closely in security in accordance with the India-US global strategic partnership.