India, Australia discuss defence, trade, vaccine development in ‘2+2’ meet

“The ministers reiterated their commitment to maintaining a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region to support the freedom of navigation, over-flight and peaceful and unimpeded commerce by adherence of all nations to international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and peaceful resolution of disputes. They also emphasized that the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea should be fully consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS, not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of any nation in accordance with international law and reinforce existing inclusive regional architecture," the statement said in what can be seen as comments coming in the backdrop of China’s intimidating approach while dealing with its neighbours and partners. China has fractious ties with neighbours in Southeast Asia due to its claims on waters of the South China Sea. Australia is embroiled in trade tensions with China with the latter imposing high tariffs on Australian products in retaliation to Canberra backing a US call for an investigation into the origins of covid-19 that first surfaced in China in late 2019. India too has tense ties with China after New Delhi noticed incursions into its territory by Chinese troops in May 2020.