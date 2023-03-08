India, Australia finalise on education qualification recognition mechanism

India, Australia finalise on education qualification recognition mechanism3 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Australian PM Anthony Albanese made the announcement at a program where it was officially announced that Deakin University would set up an international branch campus at GIFT City in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced here on Wednesday evening that his country and the Indian government have finalised the Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×