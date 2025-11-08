Is your traditional medicine safe? The Centre plans major study.
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 08 Nov 2025, 05:30 am IST
The Centre is planning to conduct a study with an aim to identify bacterial and fungal contamination in widely used herbs and establish microbial limits and testing standards.
NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to conduct a study to assess the microbial load in herbal materials used in traditional medicines, amid rising safety concerns clouding India’s $70-billion herbal medicine market, said two government officials.
