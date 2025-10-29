Drug firms to now face bans for fake claims, as govt to tweak rules
The tightening of the rules assumes significance for India, the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines, exporting over 20% of global volumes to more than 200 countries, including the US and EU.
New Delhi: India plans to enforce strict action against applicants who submit fake or misleading documents to obtain drug licences—a move that could reshape compliance norms in the country’s $50 billion pharmaceutical industry. According to a senior official and draft rules reviewed by Mint, the health ministry has proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945 to empower licensing authorities to ban any entity found guilty of submitting falsified or fabricated documents “for such period as deemed fit".