OPEN APP
Home / News / India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Listen to this article

India has prohibited wheat exports with immediate effect, the government said in a notification late on Friday, as the world's second-biggest wheat producer tries to calm local prices.

Shipments of wheat are allowed for letters of credit that have already been issued, the government said.

Global buyers were banking on India for wheat supplies after exports from the Black Sea region plunged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout