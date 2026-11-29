New Delhi: India's imports of phosphatic fertilizers are expected to decline as major producers, including Coromandel International and Hindustan Zinc, plan to add about 2 million tonnes of capacity over the next 2-3 years, encouraged by higher subsidies.
New Delhi: India's imports of phosphatic fertilizers are expected to decline as major producers, including Coromandel International and Hindustan Zinc, plan to add about 2 million tonnes of capacity over the next 2-3 years, encouraged by higher subsidies.
India's annual phosphatic fertilizer requirement is estimated at 22-24 million tonnes (mt), while domestic production stands at 16.8 mt, with the shortfall met through imports.
India's annual phosphatic fertilizer requirement is estimated at 22-24 million tonnes (mt), while domestic production stands at 16.8 mt, with the shortfall met through imports.
The planned capacity expansion is expected to improve domestic availability to about 19 million tonnes and narrow this gap at a time when continuing wars between Ukraine and Russia-a major fertilizer supplier—and West Asia have disrupted global supply chains and pushed up prices of the key farm nutrients. Elevated global prices have inflated the fertilizer import bills of net importers like India.
"Over the last five years, domestic phosphatic fertilizer production has steadily increased, from around 13 mt in FY21 to about 16.8 mt in FY26, supported by new capacity additions and improved utilisation of existing assets,” S. Sankarasubramanian, chairman of the Fertilizer Association of India and managing director and chief executive at Coromandel International told Mint.
The fertilizer industry is strengthening backward integration through additional phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid capacities, which should improve raw-material security and progressively improve domestic supplies, Sankarasubramanian said.
Coromandel International is adding 0.75 mt of phosphatic fertilizer capacity at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, while Hindustan Zinc is adding a little over half a million tonnes, with plans to expand further, spokespersons of the two companies said in response to Mint’s queries.
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Madhya Bharat Agro Products and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) are also lining up expansion plans, said Sankarasubramanian.
The Centre has sharply raised subsidies on phosphatic fertilizers this year. Under the Nutrient Based Subsidy scheme, the Union cabinet approved ₹41,534 crore for the Kharif season 2026, up about 12% from a year ago, and then ₹62,370 crore for the ongoing Rabi season, a 64% jump over the previous season. Separately, to support domestic capacity expansion, the cabinet has also approved a sulphur package for domestic manufacturers. The sulphur package provides support exclusively to domestic manufacturers of sulphur and sulphuric acid. Under the package, manufacturers receive 20% of the actual procurement cost, subject to a floor price of $800 per tonne.
Phosphatic fertilizers such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), and ammonium phosphate sulphate supply phosphorus to plants through the soil. This essential nutrient supports root development, energy transfer, flowering and seed and fruit formation.
Expansion plans
Coromandel International’s facility in Kakinanda for fresh capacity addition is expected to become operational by the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a response to an emailed query.
The expansion involves an investment of around ₹600 crore and will take the company's total phosphatic fertilizer capacity beyond its current 3.5 million tonnes.
In addition, Coromandel commissioned a 650-tonne-per-day phosphoric acid plant and a 2,000-tonne-per-day sulphuric acid plant at Kakinada in March 2026, involving an investment of around ₹1,100 crore, as it expands its fertilizer manufacturing prowess.
In response to a query, Hindustan Zinc said it is setting up its first phosphatic fertilizer manufacturing facility at Chanderiya in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, with an annual DAP/NPK production capacity of 510,000 tonnes. The facility will utilize sulphuric acid generated by existing metallurgical operations, enabling greater value addition and contributing to India’s fertilizer security.
"The facility is intended to help address the gap between fertilizer demand and supply, support crop yields and agricultural productivity, and reduce reliance on imports and long-distance transportation," a company spokesperson said.
As per the initial plan, Hindustan Zinc’s facility at Chanderiya involves an investment of about ₹1,800 crore. “As part of our longer-term growth plans, the company is also exploring further expansion of an additional 1 million tonnes per annum facility, which is under the conceptualization stage,” said the spokesperson.
Queries emailed to the ministry of chemicals & fertilizers, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Madhya Bharat Agro Products and GSFC remained unanswered till press time.
Import reliance, investment needs
India’s import dependence varies across fertilizer categories. Domestic production meets more than 80% of the requirement for complex NP/NPK fertilizers, while imports account for up to 60% of the country's di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) requirement. In FY26, India's domestic DAP production stood at 3.9mt, while imports stood at 6.2mt.
Overall, India’s import dependence on phosphatic fertilizers is estimated at around 30%, with the vulnerability largely concentrated in DAP.
For a greenfield phosphatic complex fertilizer plant of around 1 million tonnes annual capacity, the investment requirement could be in the range of ₹1500–2000 crore for a non-integrated facility, industry executives said. The actual cost would depend significantly on factors such as land, port connectivity, utilities and supporting infrastructure available at the location.
For an integrated facility with captive phosphoric acid and sulphuric acid capacities, the investment could increase to around ₹3,500-4,500 crore or more, depending on the level of integration and site infrastructure.