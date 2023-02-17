India will blacklist green energy developers who don’t complete renewable energy projects which was awarded to them within the prescribed time frame, along with encashing their bank guarantee, said two officials aware of the development.

An official circular to this effect has already been issued by the Ministry of New Renewable Energy (MNRE) on 15 February to state-run firms—-Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), NTPC Ltd and NHPC Ltd.

The circular reviewed by Mint states, “If any renewable energy project is not completed by the prescribed date of completion, then its Bank Guarantee should be encashed and the developer blacklisted after asking him to show cause. The blacklisting will be for a period of three to five years. These are in accordance with the General Financial Rules of the Government and apply to all tenders/bids."

The government’s order comes at a time when the project developers are averse of putting resources into contracts that are already delayed and onerous to perform, and assumes significance given the scale of India’s green energy programme. Any blacklisting of such companies will ensure their censure from participating in future projects.

Mint earlier reported about the Centre’ plans to come down hard on those green energy firms and their promoters feigning excuse to exit already awarded contracts. Power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by developers have strict commissioning deadlines and a failure to meet them can result in fines and encashment of bank guarantees.

Spokespersons for MNRE, SECI, NTPC and NHPC couldn’t be immediately contacted.

With project developers trying to terminate their power purchase agreements (PPAs) without encashment of their bank guarantees, the MNRE taking a dim view of such practices, as it can impact India’s green energy trajectory.

India has the world’s fourth largest installed renewable energy capacity of 167.75 GW and has committed to increasing non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, as part of its playbook to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA), India’s apex power sector planning body, the share of non-fossil fuel generation will grow from 42% of the installed capacity in October last year to 64% by 2029-30.