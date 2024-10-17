India blasts Canada’s Justin Trudeau on his ‘no hard evidence’ on Nijjar killing: ‘His cavalier behaviour...’

MEA criticised Justin Trudeau's remarks about a lack of evidence in the Nijjar killing. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal attributed the damage to India-Canada relations solely to Trudeau's behavior.

Updated17 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in public hearings for an independent commission probing alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 16, 2024.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in public hearings for an independent commission probing alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 16, 2024.(REUTERS)

The Ministry of External Affairs has slammed Justin Trudeau's comments on “not hard evidentiary proof” against India on Nijjar killing. The MEA also held Trudeau's "cavalier behaviour" responsible for damaging India-Canada relations.

"What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along - Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in an official statement last night in response to Trudeau's comment on Wednesday.

"The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone," Jaiswal added.

 

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
