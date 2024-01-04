TMC offers 2 Lok Sabha seats to Congress in Bengal for 2024 polls, says report
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) party has reportedly offered two of its seats to INDIA bloc ally Congress in its ruling state of West Bengal for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources told India Today. The sources added party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee believes that the ruling party in the state ought to have the last say when it comes to seat distribution.