India blocks, then restores China's Global times & Turkey's TRT world on X

India has restored access to the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of China’s Global Times and Turkey’s TRT World after a brief suspension. These state-run media handles had been unavailable in India from early hours on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The X account handles of Global Times and Xinhua on Wednesday showed that it has been withheld in India in response to a legal request.

Also Read | Indian Army briefs diplomats from 70 countries on Operation Sindoor

Further, the X account of Turkish news broadcaster, TRT World had also been withheld in India, as observed on Wednesday. Upon opening the account of TRT World, the following message is displayed--"Account Withheld"

"@trtworldhas been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand"

The ban was imposed following forensic reports linking Turkish-origin drones used by Pakistan in airspace violations and amid concerns over the spread of unverified and misleading information about India’s military operations, particularly after India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on May 8, Social media platform X had received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees, a statement by the Global Government Affairs said.

Advertisement

The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users.On May 7, India's Embassy in China had rebuked the Chinese media outlet Global Times for reporting that Pakistan's military shot down an Indian fighter jet and advised verifying facts and sources before publishing such reports.

Read More

"Dear @globaltimesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation," the Embassy of India in Beijing, China, said on X.

India has categorically rejected Pakistan's malicious misinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of critical Indian

Both China and Turkey have taken a firm stance in support of Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 casualties. Advertisement

China has called for an impartial probe into the attack while reaffirming its backing of Pakistan’s sovereignty and security concerns.

Turkey, meanwhile, has openly expressed solidarity with Pakistan, condemning India’s retaliatory strikes as an “unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.”