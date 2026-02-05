India launches nationwide audit of blood banks after children test HIV-positive post-transfusion
The comprehensive review aims to enforce stricter testing protocols, including the shift to advanced fourth-generation ELISA methods. The protocols are vital to ensure a safe and ethical blood supply, eliminating transfusion-transmitted infections and protecting recipients.
NEW DELHI: The Union government has ordered a nationwide audit of all 4,153 licensed blood banks and centres after children in some states tested HIV-positive following allegedly contaminated transfusions, according to two government officials and a document that Mint reviewed.