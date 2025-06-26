India breaks silence on US requiring social media details in Visa applications: ‘Should be on the basis of…’

India has formally responded to the United States' directive requiring visa applicants to disclose their social media identifiers, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserting that such applications should be assessed strictly on merit.

In his first comments on the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Visa matters, immigration matters—these pertain to the sovereign functions of any country. That said, we have seen the guidelines issued by the US Embassy here and by the US government regarding the provision of social media identifiers in visa applications.”

He added, “It is our belief that all visa applications of Indian nationals should be treated on the basis of merit. We remain engaged with the US side on all mobility and consular issues to ensure that the legitimate interests of Indian nationals are safeguarded.”

Trump Immigration Crackdown Expanded to Online Presence The Trump administration has intensified its immigration enforcement by expanding social media vetting for visa applicants, particularly targeting foreign students. Under new guidelines, applicants for student and exchange visitor visas must make their social media profiles public to allow consular officers to scrutinise their online activity for any content deemed hostile or contrary to US national interests.

For example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that over 300 visas were revoked in a single month due to inappropriate social media posts, including those perceived as supporting terrorism or antisemitism. This enhanced screening by Trump administration aims to identify individuals who might pose security risks, with consular officers reviewing posts dating back several years.

The crackdown also includes denying visas or green cards to individuals posting content supportive of groups designated as terrorist organisations by the US, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthi insurgents.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has warned that social media activity endorsing such groups or engaging in antisemitic harassment could lead to visa denial or revocation.

Homeland Security officials have emphasised that the US will not tolerate “terrorist sympathisers” using freedom of speech as a shield, with officials like Kristi Noem stating, “Anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.”

High-profile cases, such as the revocation of visas for students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, illustrate the administration’s firm stance on this policy.

US Directive Now A Formal Visa Requirement The US State Department formalised the rule by requiring nearly all visa applicants to submit their social media details during the application process. This includes information not only from major platforms but also from region-specific or lesser-known networks.

The MEA’s statement marks the first official Indian response to the controversial requirement, highlighting Delhi’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Washington to protect the interests of its citizens.

India, which accounts for a significant share of US visa applicants—especially in the H-1B and student categories—has repeatedly emphasised the importance of mobility and educational exchange in its bilateral relationship with the United States.

According to the US Embassy in India and the US Ambassador to India, over 5 million Indians currently hold US visas as of January 2025. This number includes both immigrant and non-immigrant visa types.