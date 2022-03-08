Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India brings back about 18,000 nationals so far from Ukraine

India brings back about 18,000 nationals so far from Ukraine

IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of the Operation Ganga, and carried over 32 tonne relief material
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Livemint

  • 410 Indians have been airlifted today by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava city in Romania

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, 410 Indians have been airlifted today by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava city in Romania, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed on Tuesday. 

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on 22 February. The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521. 

IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of the Operation Ganga, and carried over 32 tonne relief material, the ministry said. 

Among the civilian flights, 4575 passengers have been brought from Bucharest by 21 flights, 1820 from Suceave by 9 flights, 5571 from Budapest by 28 flights, 909 passengers by 5 flights from Kosice, 2404 Indians from Rzeszow by 11 flights, and 242 persons by a flight from Kyiv.

