India among top three nations in terms of startups due to efforts of youth, said PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the world is appreciating the initiatives taken by India during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said, "the President's address was full of hopes, trust and dedication." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In just 1 year, the number of unicorns built in India has been equivalent to the total unicorns created in India ever, the Prime Minister said.

Talking about the Indian economy, PM Modi said, "we are the only economy in the world witnessing high growth & medium inflation in the world, bringing it down to 4-5% in comparison to double-digit numbers before 2014-2020."

He further said that the world is still battling COVID-19 and this pandemic changes its forms and creates trouble for the people.

"COVID-19 is a pandemic, humankind had never seen such a crisis in the last 100 years. This crisis changes its forms and creates trouble for the people, the entire country and world are fighting against it," said PM Modi in the Upper House.

