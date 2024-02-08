Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 February said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped.

Calling it PM Modi's resolve to secure our borders, Shah said that the decision was taken in order to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR."

FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents. This announcement came just two days after Shah said that India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

