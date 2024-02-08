India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar: Amit Shah
MHA has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar for the internal security and demographic structure of India's North Eastern States.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 February said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped.
FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents. This announcement came just two days after Shah said that India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!