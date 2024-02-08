Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar: Amit Shah

India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar: Amit Shah

Livemint

  • MHA has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar for the internal security and demographic structure of India's North Eastern States.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session on Feb. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 8 February said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped.

Calling it PM Modi's resolve to secure our borders, Shah said that the decision was taken in order to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR."

FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents. This announcement came just two days after Shah said that India has decided to fence the entire 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.