India can pull the global economy out of slow growth scenario, says Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi: Outlining economic reforms by the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has the capability to pull the world out of its slow economic growth.

Modi also the recently announced goods and services tax (GST) reforms would be complete by Diwali and that a self-reliant nation would be the foundation of developed India.

Noting that India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, the Prime Minister added that Indian is set to soon become the world's third-largest economy.

"Guided by the mantra of reform, perform, transform, India, today is in a position to help lift the world out of slow growth. India carries the strength to even bend the course of time." Modi said addressing the ET World Leaders Forum on Saturday.

He added: "When we look at the global context, India’s strong economy becomes evident. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Very soon, we are set to become the world’s third-largest economy. Experts suggest that in the coming years, India’s contribution to global growth will be around 20%."

The Prime Minister also urged the private sector to step up its investments in research and development (R&D). "Today’s demand is that industry and the private sector step forward, especially in areas like clean energy, battery storage, advanced materials, quantum technology, and biotechnology, and expand their work in research."

Modi added that there is a need for urgency in the field of research.

Speaking on the planned GST rationalizations, Modi said: "A major reform is underway in GST, set to be completed by this Diwali, making GST simpler and bringing down prices."

In a major overhaul of the multitiered goods and services tax (GST) structure, the Central government has proposed scrapping the 12% and 28% slabs, among other reforms to India’s indirect tax regime that are expected to stimulate economic growth.

Mint reported earlier that as per the proposal, most of the products and services attracting a tax rate of 12% and 28% will be shifted to the 5% and 18% slabs, respectively. A few remaining items in the 28% bracket–currently the highest–will be moved to a new 40% slab that will cover only a few ‘sin goods’ such as tobacco products.

The GST Council will meet on 3-4 September in New Delhi to consider the tax rate cuts so consumers planning purchases during the upcoming festival season get the benefits.

On reforms and economic growth, Modi: "We are moving ahead with the goal of a quantum jump, not just incremental change."

He also highlighted the growth in the space and energy sectors in the country and noted that India can have its own space station in the future.

