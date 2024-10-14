India Canada News LIVE Updates: Tensions between India and Canada escalated on Monday after the Ministry of External Affairs strongly rejected the "diplomatic communication" it received from Canada last week. The communication was linked to the probe into the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
According to the MEA, Canada's "diplomatic communication" suggested "that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country." It added, "The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics."
Following this, the MEA summoned Canadian Charge d’Affaires Stewart Wheeler in the evening and informed him "that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable". India said that the government has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials.
Stay tuned to this India Canada News Live Updates for all the latest news related to the row over Nijjar's killing.
India Canada News LIVE: The 6 Canadian diplomats who have been expelled are Stewart Ross Wheeler (Acting High Commissioner), Patrick Hebert (Deputy High Commissioner), Marie Catherine Joly (First Secretary) and lan Ross David Trites (First Secretary), Adam James Chuipka (First Secretary), and Paula Orjuela (First Secretary)
They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on October 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
India Canada News LIVE Updates: The Canada police said that investigations have revealed that Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies; and other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.
Evidence also shows that a wide variety of entities in Canada and abroad have been used by agents of the Government of India to collect information. Some of these individuals and businesses were coerced and threatened into working for the Government of India. The information collected for the Government of India is then used to target members of the South Asian community.
India Canada News LIVE Updates: Over the past few years, and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada, including the RCMP, have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence, the Canada police said
India Canada News LIVE Updates: The Indian government on Monday decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other “targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "...baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable." Read full report here