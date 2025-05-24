India caught in crossfire as Trump demands Apple shift manufacturing to U.S.
SummaryThe US president also reignited a fresh trade war with a threat to impose 50% higher tariffs on imports from the European Union. On 15 May, Trump had asked Apple’s chief executive officer not to manufacture in India.
New Delhi: A tweet from US President Donald Trump, threatening a 25% tariff on foreign-made iPhones imported into the US, has put Indian trade negotiators in a bind. The Indian trade team is camped in Washington to thrash out the first tranche of the much-awaited bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US.