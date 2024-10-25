India, China begin disengagement of troops on friction points, withdraw military equipment

  • In a significant development, India, China have started disengagement of troops on friction points and withdrawing military equipment

Livemint
Updated25 Oct 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan
Chinese President Xi Jinping and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan(HT_PRINT)

The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops has begun at two friction points—Demchok and Depsang Plains—in the Eastern Ladakh sector. According to defence officials, adhering to agreements between both the sides, the Indian troops have started to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas.

The significant development has come days after both India and China reached a border pact ending a four-year stalemate. The relations between the two countries soured after the deadly clashes between soldiers in June 2020, that left at least 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said an agreement was reached to allow border patrolling operations in both countries. That means the “disengagement process with China you can say is completed,” and the border situation returns to what it was in 2020, he said.

On Wednesday, October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia, in their first bilateral meeting in five years.

In the backdrop of national flags of the two countries, Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping shook hands as both stressed the importance of handling their disputes.

Xi Jinping said India and China were at a crucial stage of development and "should carefully handle differences and disagreements and facilitate each other's pursuit of development aspirations."

“It’s important for both sides to shoulder our international responsibilities, set an example for boosting the strength and unity of the developing countries, and contribute to promoting multi-polarization and democracy in international relations,” Xi Jinping said.

After the meeting, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbors and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia, China begin disengagement of troops on friction points, withdraw military equipment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,151.05
    09:24 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -127.85 (-10%)

    ITC share price

    486.35
    09:24 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    14.5 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.65
    09:24 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1.35 (-0.91%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    174.70
    09:24 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -5.95 (-3.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,488.65
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    194.35 (8.47%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,591.10
    09:21 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    16.15 (0.63%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,700.00
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -364.05 (-2.42%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Finolex Industries share price

    279.40
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -21.25 (-7.07%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    989.40
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -50 (-4.81%)

    Au Small Finance Bank share price

    615.15
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -30.4 (-4.71%)

    R R Kabel share price

    1,535.05
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    -71.15 (-4.43%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    734.30
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    61.5 (9.14%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,488.65
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    194.35 (8.47%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    1,012.25
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    79 (8.47%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,173.05
    09:22 AM | 25 OCT 2024
    58.75 (5.27%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.000.00
      Chennai
      80,101.000.00
      Delhi
      80,253.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.