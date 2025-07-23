India, China discuss situation in border areas, express satisfaction with prevalence of peace and tranquility

India and China reviewed the current situation along the India-China border on Wednesday, in what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described as an atmosphere of “peace and tranquillity.” The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to manage border issues between the two countries.

Advertisement

"The 34th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place in New Delhi on 23 July 2025," the MEA said in a press release.

The two delegations agreed to maintain regular communication on boundary-related matters through established diplomatic and military channels. They also discussed further steps to strengthen “effective border management” and maintain calm along the Line of Actual Control.

These discussions built on the progress made during the previous round of Special Representatives’ Talks and the 33rd WMCC meeting. Preparations were also made for the next round of the Special Representatives’ Talks, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

As part of the visit, the leader of the Chinese delegation also met the Foreign Secretary.

Advertisement

In the recent past, India and China have taken several steps to mend their strained relations, which had sharply deteriorated after the deadly clash between their armed forces in June 2020. The face-off effectively ended following the completion of the disengagement process from the last two friction points of Demchok and Depsang, under an agreement finalised on October 21 last year.

Advertisement