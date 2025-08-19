‘India-China relations have made steady progress’: PM Modi meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, saying that India-China relations have made ‘steady progress’ since last year.

“Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities,” he wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi said that stable, constructive and predictable relations between India and China will promote regional and global peace.

“I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister handed over the invite of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to PM Modi, which he will be attending this year. The SCO Summit is being held in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.

PM Modi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. He is scheduled to meet the Chinese President during the SCO summit.

Wang Yi also shared his positive assessment of the bilateral meeting with EAM S Jaishankar and the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with NSA Ajit Doval during his visit.

“Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question,” the PMO said in a press release.