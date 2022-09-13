India, China resolve last friction point on LAC2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:55 PM IST
- The last friction point between India and China was resolved on Tuesday as the two armies moves back from their positions
The friction between India and China, which was created post-May 2020, was resolved on Tuesday. The last friction point on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was resolved as troops from both India and China pulled back from their respective positions in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area.