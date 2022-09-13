The friction between India and China, which was created post-May 2020, was resolved on Tuesday. The last friction point on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was resolved as troops from both India and China pulled back from their respective positions in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area.

The government sources told news agency ANI that armies of both India and China have completed the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh sector.

They said, "Armies of India and China today completed the disengagement process in Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area near Patrolling Point-15 in eastern Ladakh sector. The two sides have also completed verification of each other's positions after pulling back troops from friction point."

The friction point near the Patrolling Point 15 of the Indian Army near the LAC in eastern Ladakh was the final one to be resolved by both sides. According to a report, the two sides resolved the friction points in Galwan Valley and on both the north and south banks of the Pangong lake.

The friction points were created in May 2020 when China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the LAC. The Indian Army retaliated and thwarted the attempts by the Chinese Army.

Senior government sources told news agency ANI that the Chinese side “wanted de-escalation too, along with the disengagement from the PP-15 area but India is not in a hurry to de-escalate the situation in the eastern Ladakh sector where the two sides have continued to maintain over 50,000 troops facing each other."

‘COMPLETE DEESCALATION OT POSSIBLE’

The sources were quoted as saying, "Complete de-escalation at the moment would not be possible as India would want to address the issues in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector and the Demchok area where Indian patrols are still being objected to by the Chinese military."

The Indian security establishment driven by National Security Council Secretariat are of the view that the present situation should be used for addressing the legacy issues also, including the ones created long ago.

After the 2020 Galwan attack, the Northern Command has been very proactive. It upped the ante in eastern Ladakh sector that include Exercise Blitzkrieg in June, Exercise Red Hunt in August and the latest one Exercise Parvat Prahar in August-September.

The Indian Army is also of the view that if the troops have been deployed in such large numbers along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, they should ease out only after securing a solution of the long pending issues.

(With ANI inputs)