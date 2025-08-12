India, China set to resume direct flights ‘as soon as next month’: Report

India and China are set to resume direct flight connections as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported citing officials in the know. The move comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China on 28 August for the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Why is India-China direct flight resumption significant? Direct commercial flights between the two Asian nations have been suspended since early 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, travellers have had to transit through regional hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore or Bangkok, significantly increasing travel time and costs.

According to Bloomberg report citing officials, India’s civil aviation authorities have instructed domestic carriers, such as Air India and IndiGo to prepare flights to China at short notice.

An official announcement could be made during or shortly after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin later this month, Bloomberg report adds.

PM Modi's China Visit for SCO Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Tianjin, China, on 28 August to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking his first visit to the country in several years.

The SCO, a regional bloc focused on security, trade, and political cooperation, includes major powers such as China, Russia, and Central Asian states.

PM Modi’s trip is expected to feature bilateral meetings on the sidelines, with speculation that he could hold direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid efforts to stabilise ties after years of strained relations following the 2020 border clashes in Ladakh.

What’s the diplomatic context of India-China ties? The move to resume direct flights between India and China comes amid tentative signs of a thaw in bilateral relations between Delhi and Beijing. Ties hit a low point in June 2020 after deadly border clashes in Ladakh's Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which killed 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.