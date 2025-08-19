India, China to resume direct flights, boost trade & dialogue | 5 key takeaways from Wang Yi’s Delhi visit

India and China have agreed to take a series of steps aimed at stabilising ties, resuming suspended engagements, and boosting economic cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday that the two sides will restore direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India “at the earliest”, while also moving to revive dialogue mechanisms and expand trade and investment flows through concrete measures.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in New Delhi from 18–19 August 2025, where he co-chaired the 24th round of Special Representatives’ (SR) talks on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and held bilateral discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Wang also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 August.

What did India and China agree upon on the boundary question? The two sides held what the MEA described as “candid and in-depth” discussions on the boundary question, agreeing to:

Seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for settlement in line with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles.

Establish an Expert Group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to explore “early harvest” outcomes in boundary delimitation.

Create a Working Group under the WMCC to strengthen border management and maintain peace in sensitive areas.

Expand General Level Mechanisms beyond the existing Western Sector, to include the Eastern and Middle Sectors.

Use existing diplomatic and military-level mechanisms to manage tensions and initiate discussions on de-escalation. Both sides noted that “peace and tranquillity” has been maintained since the last round of SR talks and agreed to hold the next round in China at a mutually convenient date.

What were the outcomes of Wang Yi’s meeting with Jaishankar, Doval and Modi? During his engagements in Delhi, Wang Yi stressed the importance of leader-level guidance in advancing ties. India and China agreed that a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship was in their mutual interest, with both countries reaffirming their intent to implement existing consensus reached at the highest levels.

Other key agreements included:

SCO & BRICS summits: India welcomed Chinese support for its 2026 BRICS Summit, while committing to back China’s presidency in 2027. China, meanwhile, welcomed PM Modi’s participation in the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Dialogue mechanisms: Both sides pledged to restart suspended bilateral dialogues, including the High-level Mechanism on People-to-People Exchanges in 2026.

75 years of ties: India and China will hold commemorative events throughout 2025 to mark 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Air connectivity: Agreement on resuming direct flights and finalising an updated Air Services Agreement, alongside easing visa facilitation for tourists, businesses, media and other categories.

Pilgrimage access: India’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will be expanded in scale from 2026.

Trans-border rivers: Both sides agreed to continue cooperation under the Expert-Level Mechanism and to share hydrological data during emergencies.

Border trade: Trade through Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass will be reopened.

Investment & commerce: New measures will be taken to facilitate two-way trade and investment flows. Why does Wang Yi's Delhi visit matter? This was the first visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India since tensions escalated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks signal cautious optimism, with both sides seeking to prevent border disputes from derailing broader cooperation in trade, technology and multilateral platforms.