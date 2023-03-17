The Central government has recently defended its decision to bar gay and transgender people from donating blood in the country, citing scientific evidence after a member of the transgender community moved the Supreme Court seeking to strike it down. The ban on blood donation by gay and transgender individuals was defended by the Central government on the grounds that they are considered a "high-risk" group for HIV/AIDS.

In its response to the Supreme Court, the Centre said that “the determination of the population group that is to be precluded from being blood donors is prescribed by the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC)" and is based on scientific evidence.

In its preliminary affidavit, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said “transgender persons, men having sex with men and female sex workers are at risk for HIV, Hepatitis B or C infections."

The United States has long prevented gays and transgenders from donating blood but the ban was shortened with a condition that they don’t have sex for at least a year before the donation. In January this year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its plans to revise the blood donation policy.

According to the guidelines, gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships are permitted to donate blood. However, those who have engaged in anal sex with new or multiple partners, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation, are required to wait for three months before donating.

In the United Kingdom, members of the LGBTQ+ community are allowed to donate blood if they have had the same sexual partner for the past three months.

Canada has officially ended the ban on blood donations by gay men. The revised guidelines now allow gay men to donate blood, provided they have abstained from sexual activity for three months. During screening, all donors are asked if they’ve had new and/or multiple sexual partners in the last three months. If they have, they are then asked a follow-up question about whether they’ve had anal sex with any partner in the last three months.

If the answer is yes, they will be asked to wait three months to donate. If they have not and meet all other eligibility criteria, they will be able to donate. There has been a focus on anal sex as it has a significantly higher chance of HIV transmission.

In 2021, Israel declared the lifting of all restrictions on blood donations from homosexuals. The then health minister, Nitzan Horowitz, said, “The discrimination against gay men donating blood is over. There is no difference between blood and blood. This is a historical step forward for equal rights for the LGBT community in Israel." France, too, has ended the ban.