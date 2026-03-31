India’s cities sit at the heart of its growth story, driving economic activity and promising a better life to citizens. Yet many are buckling under pressure—from choking traffic and unchecked sprawl to worsening air quality.
Why Indian cities are growing, but becoming unliveable
SummaryIndia’s cities are expanding steadily, but weak planning, fragmented governance, and uneven service delivery continue to hold back productivity and liveability.
India’s cities sit at the heart of its growth story, driving economic activity and promising a better life to citizens. Yet many are buckling under pressure—from choking traffic and unchecked sprawl to worsening air quality.