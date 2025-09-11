Floods, heatwaves, and disease drive urgency for resilience in Indian cities

Bengaluru: Indian cities are increasingly vulnerable to climate-related disasters such as extreme heat, flooding, and disease outbreaks.

Addressing the Mint Sustainability Summit in New Delhi recently, a panel consisting of Minal Pathak, an IPCC author and faculty member at Ahmedabad University; conservation biologist Neha Sinha; and Samit Mitra, director of country programs at the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, discussed strategies and the urgent need for designing resilient urban spaces.

This comes at a time when several cities in the country faced natural disasters.

In September 2025, the Yamuna River in Delhi reached a height of 207.4 metres, marking its third-highest level on record and necessitating the evacuation of over 10,000 people. Just months earlier, Surat experienced significant disruption after receiving 346 mm of rainfall in a single day, followed by an additional 66 mm within 12 hours. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand requested ₹5,702 crore in central aid as the state suffered from landslides and flash floods during the monsoon season.

“Cities are already grappling with compounding events, heat followed by monsoon flooding, then disease,” said Pathak. These overlapping shocks, she said, demand forward-looking resilience planning.

Experts on the panel said that cities must integrate natural ecosystems into their planning. Forested ridges, wetlands, and restored streams can help regulate temperature, absorb excess rainwater, and improve public health outcomes. “If you have a strong lung, the Delhi Ridge, and a strong kidney, the wetlands and restored streams, that’s one way to make our cities climate resilient,” said Sinha.

Resilience strategies, however, must be locally adapted. Ahmedabad’s heat action plan and Chennai’s sponge parks and flood-monitoring systems were cited as examples of city-specific interventions that have helped reduce damage and save lives.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Coastal cities, mountain towns, and densely populated hubs face different challenges,” Pathak said.

Clean energy and sustainable infrastructure are also key to future-proofing cities.

Mitra said cities combining renewable energy, efficient water systems, and sustainable transport will be better equipped to handle climate shocks. But financing remains a challenge. Mitra said that public–private partnerships and innovative funding models are needed to help both large metros and smaller towns invest in resilience.

Community participation was highlighted as another critical element. From tree-planting drives to disaster preparedness programmes, citizen engagement can strengthen official plans. “Residents need to be aware of risks and actively take part in adaptation measures,” said Sinha.

Pathak said that adaptation alone will not be enough. Without aggressive emission reduction, some climate impacts may become unmanageable. “Adaptation has limits,” she said. “Cities will face futures where some impacts cannot be managed.”

According to a World Bank report dated 30 January 2024, India’s urban population is projected to reach nearly 600 million by 2036, placing immense strain on housing, transport, water, and energy systems. Each extreme weather event, whether a flood or a heatwave, not only displaces thousands but also inflicts enduring economic costs through infrastructure damage, productivity losses, and health burdens.

A separate World Bank study published on 28 June 2018 warned that climate change could reduce India’s GDP by up to 2.8% annually by 2050 if urgent mitigation and adaptation measures are not undertaken.