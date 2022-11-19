India climbs up six slots, ranks 61st on Network Readiness Index 2022

According to the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report that was recently released, India has moved up six positions and is now ranked 61st, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement
NEW DELHI :India has improved its position by six slots and is now placed at 61st rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report released recently, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.
In its latest version of 2022, the NRI Report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 131 economies based on their performances in four different pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact covering a total of 58 variables.
The report has been prepared by the Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit, nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Washington DC.
“India has not only improved its ranking, but also improved its score from 49.74 in 2021 to 51.19 in 2022," the ministry said. It is noteworthy that India leads in several indicators.
The report states that India secured 1st rank in “AI talent concentration", 2nd rank in “Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country" and “International Internet bandwidth", 3rd rank in “Annual investment in telecommunication services" and “Domestic market size", 4th rank in “ICT Services exports", 5th rank in “FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions" and “AI scientific publications".
NRI-2022 report states that India has a greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level.
India is ranked 3rd out of 36 in the group of lower-middle-income countries after Ukraine (50) and Indonesia (59). India has a score higher than the income group average in all pillars and sub-pillars.
Meanwhile, the United States takes the 1st spot from the Netherlands (4th) as the most network-ready society.
“The US takes the 1st spot from the Netherlands (4th) as the most network-ready society. The biggest mover is Singapore (2nd), which surged from seventh position to rank second in this year’s index, pushing Denmark (6th) and Finland (7th) out of the top 5," the index release stated.
