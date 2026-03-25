Mint Explainer: Why is India betting big on Trout, Mahseer and cold-water fisheries?

“At present, most of the Trout produced in Himalayan regions is absorbed within local and urban markets such as Delhi, where demand has been steadily rising. However, limited output has constrained India’s ability to enter and compete in global markets. Trout has a strong international demand, but we need to substantially increase production volumes and ensure consistent quality to tap export opportunities,” said Manzoor Ahmad Samoon, deputy director central, department of fisheries, Jammu and Kashmir.