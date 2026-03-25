India is turning to its rivers, streams and lakes in the Himalayas and Northeast to unlock a high-value but underutilized aquaculture opportunity. With rising demand for premium fish such as Trout and Mahseer, the Centre is pushing to scale up cold-water fisheries across over 5.33 lakh sq. km of mountainous terrain.
Mint Explainer: Why is India betting big on Trout, Mahseer and cold-water fisheries?
SummaryIndia is ramping up cold-water fisheries to tap high-value species like Trout and Mahseer, boost hill livelihoods, and unlock a niche aquaculture segment with export potential.
India is turning to its rivers, streams and lakes in the Himalayas and Northeast to unlock a high-value but underutilized aquaculture opportunity. With rising demand for premium fish such as Trout and Mahseer, the Centre is pushing to scale up cold-water fisheries across over 5.33 lakh sq. km of mountainous terrain.