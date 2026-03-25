Mint Explainer: Why is India betting big on Trout, Mahseer and cold-water fisheries?

India is turning to its rivers, streams and lakes in the Himalayas and Northeast to unlock a high-value but underutilized aquaculture opportunity. With rising demand for premium fish such as Trout and Mahseer, the Centre is pushing to scale up cold-water fisheries across over 5.33 lakh sq. km of mountainous terrain.
India is turning to its rivers, streams and lakes in the Himalayas and Northeast to unlock a high-value but underutilized aquaculture opportunity. With rising demand for premium fish such as Trout and Mahseer, the Centre is pushing to scale up cold-water fisheries across over 5.33 lakh sq. km of mountainous terrain.
The government has recently rolled out model guidelines to help states build region-specific policies while ensuring ecological sustainability. The aim is to boost production, improve rural incomes and tap export markets.
The government has recently rolled out model guidelines to help states build region-specific policies while ensuring ecological sustainability. The aim is to boost production, improve rural incomes and tap export markets.
Mint explains what cold-water fisheries are, why they matter, and what challenges remain.
What are cold-water fisheries?
Cold-water fisheries refer to aquatic systems with low temperatures and high dissolved oxygen, making them ideal for species such as Trout and Mahseer.
In India, this segment is concentrated in the Himalayan belt, parts of the Northeast, and select peninsular highlands. It spans Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of the Western Ghats and Northeast, covering over 5.33 lakh sq. km.
These regions have pristine rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs that provide ideal ecological conditions. With over 278 identified species, cold-water fisheries represent a niche but high-value segment with potential for income generation, nutrition security and biodiversity conservation.
Which species matter most?
Key species include Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Snow Trout and Mahseer. Among these, Rainbow Trout has emerged as the most commercially viable due to its adaptability and faster growth.
Exotic carps and Indian Major Carps are also being explored in suitable environments.
Species distribution depends on altitude, water temperature and flow. Rainbow and Brown Trout thrive in high-altitude cold streams across states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Native species like Snow Trout and Mahseer have a wider presence across the Himalayan belt and parts of the Northeast.
What is the 2030 target?
India is aiming to scale up production sharply—from about 1,500 metric tonnes in 2019–20 to over 50,000 tonnes by 2030.
The strategy focuses on boosting productivity of Trout raceways to 2–4 tonnes per unit, while expanding hatcheries, ponds and fingerling-rearing facilities.
Exotic species such as Rainbow Trout are central to this push, given their adaptability and commercial viability, alongside Snow Trout, Brown Trout and Mahseer.
Why is India focusing on this?
Cold-water fisheries are emerging as a key lever to boost rural livelihoods, diversify aquaculture and utilize underutilized Himalayan resources.
Premium species such as Trout and Mahseer command higher prices in urban and export markets, making them attractive for hill communities.
“At present, most of the Trout produced in Himalayan regions is absorbed within local and urban markets such as Delhi, where demand has been steadily rising. However, limited output has constrained India’s ability to enter and compete in global markets. Trout has a strong international demand, but we need to substantially increase production volumes and ensure consistent quality to tap export opportunities,” said Manzoor Ahmad Samoon, deputy director central, department of fisheries, Jammu and Kashmir.
The sector also supports nutrition goals, as fish is a rich source of protein and micronutrients, especially in remote areas. Strategically, it allows India to better utilise upland water resources.
What are the key challenges?
Despite its potential, the sector faces structural and ecological constraints.
Infrastructure gaps remain significant, especially in hatcheries, cold chains and processing facilities in remote regions. Market access is another bottleneck, with poor connectivity affecting transport to urban centres and reducing price realization.
There is also a lack of standardized breeding and feeding protocols, particularly for indigenous species, leading to lower productivity and higher mortality.
Additionally, native species grow more slowly than exotic varieties like Trout, limiting their commercial appeal and diversification.
What is the government doing?
The government has stepped up investments to scale the sector, approving ₹2,299.56 crore under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Blue Revolution, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).
This has created significant infrastructure, including over 5,600 raceways, 54 Trout hatcheries and 5,599 rearing units. Supporting facilities include 293 cold storage and ice plants, 260 feed mills and 8,044 transport vehicles.
Interventions such as insurance and livelihood support have also improved income security for fishers.
Among 12 Integrated Aqua Parks approved nationally, four—Anantnag (Kashmir), Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand), Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh) and Mokokchung (Nagaland)—focus on cold-water fisheries, offering end-to-end value chain support.