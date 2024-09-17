India condemns Iran’s Ali Khamenei’s remark on ‘suffering of Indian Muslims’: ‘…advised to look at their own record’

India has sharply criticized Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his recent remarks about the treatment of Muslims in South Asia nation. On Monday, Khamenei posted on social media, suggesting that Muslims cannot claim true faith if they are indifferent to the suffering of Muslims in regions like Myanmar, Gaza, India, and elsewhere.

India's foreign ministry has described his statements as "misinformed and unacceptable," expressing deep disapproval.

What did Khamenei say on treatment of Muslims? "The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place," Khamenei said in a social media post on Monday.

India's response to Khamenei's statement The foreign ministry said it "strongly deplored" the comments. “We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others.”

Khamenei previous comments on India Earlier in 2019, he had tweeted saying, “We’re concerned about Muslims’ situation in #Kashmir. We have good relations with India, but we expect the Indian government to adopt a just policy towards the noble people of Kashmir and prevent the oppression & bullying of Muslims in this region.”

Then in another post in 2020, he wrote, “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam. #IndianMuslimslnDanger”

India-Iran relations The two countries have typically shared a strong relationship, and signed a 10-year contract in May to develop and operate the Iranian port of Chabahar.

India has been developing the port in Chabahar on Iran's south-eastern coast along the Gulf of Oman as a way to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and central Asian countries, bypassing the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.