India condemns security breach during Jaishankar’s UK visit, calls it ‘misuse of democratic freedoms’

India has strongly condemned the security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's UK visit, urging action against the misuse of democratic freedoms by “separatists” and “extremists”.

“We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

On Thursday, ‘pro-Khalistani’ supporters staged a protest outside Chatham House, where S Jaishankar was attending a discussion. A video emerged online showing a man running towards Jaishankar’s vehicle and tearing the Indian national flag in front of London police officers.

Several pro-Khalistan supporters held flags and protested outside the venue. Previously, India has asked countries such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom to take legal action against Khalistani separatists.

Meanwhile, BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh told ANI, “There are about 100-150 people across London who do such things. They do this just to draw people's attention. They neither have a base there nor supporters here in India.”

S Jaishankar's UK visit S Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland from March 4 to 9, 2025. During the discussion at Chatham House, the minister discussed several issues, such as changing geopolitics, geoeconomics, India-UK ties, neighbourhoods, and the Indian view of the world.

On Tuesday, the EAM discussed several issues, including joint efforts to counter trafficking and extremism, with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

