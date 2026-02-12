Over 574,000 cases pending before consumer forums, govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry has said over 574,000 cases are pending across consumer dispute redressal commissions in the country, even as the government highlighted steps to speed up disposal through digital platforms and virtual hearings.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, minister of state for consumer affairs B.L. Verma said that as of January 2026, a total of 574,333 cases were pending before consumer forums at various levels.

The data shows that 16,382 cases were pending before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), 121,922 before State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs), and 436,029 before District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (DCDRCs).

Advertisement

Also Read | The risky flight plans of India's startup airlines

The government reiterated that under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, complaints are to be disposed of within three months where no testing of goods is required and within five months where testing is involved. The law also discourages unnecessary adjournments.

Vacancies at commissions The ministry also informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 641 posts remain vacant across state and district consumer commissions as of 31 December 2025.

“At the state commission level, there are 18 vacant posts of president and 75 vacant posts of members. At the district commission level, 169 posts of president and 379 posts of members are vacant,” the ministry told the Lok Sabha.

As per the ministry, states with high vacancies include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal, particularly at the district level. Uttar Pradesh alone has 21 vacant district commission president posts and 36 member vacancies.

Advertisement

The government clarified that under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, filling vacancies in state and district commissions is the responsibility of state governments. As per Rule 6(4) of the 2020 appointment rules, the recruitment process must begin at least six months before a vacancy arises.

The figures point to a structural strain in the consumer redressal system, particularly at the district level where the bulk of cases are filed. With over 436,000 cases pending before district commissions alone, delays at the grassroots level continue to impact everyday consumers seeking quick relief.

Consumer rights groups said that the vacancy situation directly affects disposal timelines. “While digital platforms are helpful, the real bottleneck is manpower. When nearly 400 member posts are vacant at the district level, consumers inevitably face longer waiting periods,” said Ashim Sanyal, CEO, Consumer Voice, a consumer advocacy group.

Advertisement

“Time-bound disposal provisions lose meaning if benches are not fully staffed,” he said.

Disposal performance On measures to improve case disposal, the ministry highlighted the launch of the “e-Jagriti” portal on 1 January 2025 which integrates earlier systems into a unified digital architecture.

The portal allows online filing of complaints, digital document submission, online payment of fees and supports virtual courtrooms. Video conferencing facilities have been installed at 10 benches of the NCDRC and 35 benches of State Commissions.

According to the government, several state commissions achieved disposal rates above 100% after July 2025. In 2025, 162,474 cases were filed, while 150,197 were disposed of—an improvement over 2024 levels. Additionally, 572 non-resident Indians registered complaints through the portal from abroad till December 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read | Health insurance claims: How to ensure fair grievance redressal