Mint Explainer | Does India have a cough syrup problem?

Is cough syrup unsafe for children?

The US Food and Drug Administration doesn’t recommend over-the-counter medicines for cold and cough symptoms for children under the age of two because they could cause serious and potentially life-threatening side effects, the regulator’s website states. Over-the-counter medicines can be bought without a doctor’s prescription. “Numerous OTC cough and cold products contain many ingredients that can lead to accidental overdosing," the US FDA says.