Soft power with a side of spice: India readies to take its cuisines international
Vijay C Roy , Dhirendra Kumar 8 min read 06 Dec 2025, 07:00 am IST
In an effort to establish a unique culinary identity, India plans to take its regional cuisines global through participation in top food festivals, chef collaborations, and standardization. The initiative aims to enhance cultural recognition and boost exports—besides buffing up India's soft power.
India is preparing to deploy an unconventional soft-power tool: its cuisines.
