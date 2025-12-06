The push to take regional cuisines international is well-timed, according to the co-founder of Chatti, a Kerala restaurant that opened in midtown New York early this year. “Indian cuisines have so many hidden treasures to show the world," said chef Regi Mathew. “We serve kappa (tapioca) and red fish curry, sardine fry, appams, duck curry… We haven't diluted original recipes. Our food is a flavour bomb; it is spicy by flavour, not by pungency." Chatti's clientele keeps Mathew busy and he says the business is on its way to break even before two years, widely seen as milestone on financial health among New York restauranteurs.