India cuts import duty on berries, turkey as per deal with US
The US earlier said that once the agreement on duty rate cut is implemented, Washington will work with New Delhi “to notify within 10 days thereafter” a mutually agreed solution for terminating the outstanding WTO dispute.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has lowered customs duty on imported blueberries, cranberries and turkey as was agreed with the US last year to end a trade dispute. The duty cuts are from 30% to 10% in some cases and to 5% in some others, showed an official order.