“The introduction of an Access Pass system for deep-sea fishing under India’s EEZ framework is expected to significantly boost the country’s seafood exports by improving traceability, compliance and access to high-value marine resources. It will create a transparent and legally backed mechanism for authorized vessels to operate in deeper waters, where premium species such as tuna and other pelagic fish are abundant," said KN Raghavan, secretary-general, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI).