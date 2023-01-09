India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of Covid-19 in the community, the health ministry said on Monday. In a statement, the health ministry said the country reported no deaths or a rise in the transmission of the infection where the Omicron sub-variants were detected. The statement was made after India tested more than 200 samples since late December.
"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said India ha detected a fresh case of Covid-19's XBB 1.5 strain, taking the overall tally to eight. Covid-19’s XBB 1.5 strain is responsible for the surge of cases in the United States.
The new case of the strain was found in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, while earlier, three cases were found in Gujarat, one each in Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
The XBB.1.5 strain is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the United States. XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant that has been detected so far.
This XBB.1.5 strain is estimated to account for 27.6 per cennt of Covid-19 cases in the United States, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed.
