The government rolled out its first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 strain of bird flu. Bird flu has been a major problem for the sector over the last 20 years, with hundreds of outbreaks and huge losses to farmers.

Developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (Nihsad) in Bhopal, the vaccine will be priced at ₹1-2 per dose. Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is designed to help contain outbreaks and to improve disease prevention in the sector as a whole.

Advertisement

The country has had over 500 cases of avian flu since 2006, resulting in the death or culling of millions of birds. It's still a concern as it can also infect mammals and, rarely, humans.

The government anticipates that the low-cost vaccine will improve access for small-scale farmers and enhance the country's preparedness for future avian flu outbreaks.

The first outbreak was in Navapur, Maharashtra, in 2006, resulting in the deaths of around 10 lakh chickens. To contain the infection, lakhs of additional birds had to be culled and buried. Subsequently, around 9 lakh chickens died in 2021, while another 2 lakh died this year, Chouhan said.

The affordable vaccine is expected to make preventive vaccination accessible to small poultry farmers, helping protect poultry stocks and livelihoods.

Advertisement

According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), India ranks second globally in egg production with 149.11 billion eggs in 2024–25, and poultry exports reached 2.46 million tonnes valued at $317.79 million in FY2025–26.

At the event in Bhopal, Chouhan also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art animal disease research laboratory in the city at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore, strengthening India's research and diagnostic infrastructure.

Highlighting the economic burden of animal diseases, the minister said livestock and poultry are important sources of supplementary income for rural households. He cited annual losses of ₹22,000 crore from foot-and-mouth disease, ₹20,000 crore from lumpy skin disease, ₹9,212 crore from brucellosis and ₹4,683 crore from peste des petits ruminants. Together, these diseases account for an estimated annual economic burden of around ₹56,000 crore.

Advertisement

The government has administered 147.16 crore free vaccine doses against foot-and-mouth disease under the National Animal Disease Control Programme, while scientists have also developed indigenous vaccines against lumpy skin disease, classical swine fever and African swine fever.

The latest H5N1 vaccine adds to Nihsad’s portfolio of indigenous animal vaccines and is expected to strengthen India's preparedness against highly pathogenic avian influenza.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.