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From UPI to cards, India’s payment choices are becoming more purposeful

Manjul Paul
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Sector-specific payment trends show peaks in education, food, and retail, with UPI as the leading method.
Sector-specific payment trends show peaks in education, food, and retail, with UPI as the leading method.
Summary

From EMIs halving to cards dominating retail and UPI ruling essentials, India's payment behaviour in 2025 is less about habit and more about deliberate choice.

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India’s digital payments landscape is moving beyond UPI’s default dominance. Consumers are now making deliberate choices about how they pay, depending on what they are buying and when, according to Phi Commerce’s How India Pays 2025-26 report, based on transaction data from 20,000 merchants across eight sectors.

India’s digital payments landscape is moving beyond UPI’s default dominance. Consumers are now making deliberate choices about how they pay, depending on what they are buying and when, according to Phi Commerce’s How India Pays 2025-26 report, based on transaction data from 20,000 merchants across eight sectors.

UPI remains the most preferred mode for speed and convenience, inching up from 65% of digital transactions in 2024 to 67% in 2025. Cards and net banking also gained share, rising from 10% to 14% and 3% to 5%, respectively.

UPI remains the most preferred mode for speed and convenience, inching up from 65% of digital transactions in 2024 to 67% in 2025. Cards and net banking also gained share, rising from 10% to 14% and 3% to 5%, respectively.

Credit shift

The most striking shift, however, is the drop in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), whose share halved from 20% to 10% between 2024 and 2025.

This does not necessarily signal a retreat from credit. Instead, it points to a shift toward more flexible, split-pay options that offer lower costs and greater convenience. In other words, credit is evolving rather than disappearing.

Also Read | More and more Indians are using UPI for financial spending now

On a sectoral basis, UPI dominates as the preferred mode across most categories such as education (88%), auto ancillary (71%), food and beverages (68%), healthcare and e-commerce (65% each), where speed and convenience are key.

Cards emerge as a strong second choice across some sectors, most strikingly in retail where they account for 72% of transactions, reflecting their role in higher-value, discretionary purchases.

Also Read | How the new credit reporting cycle will rewire loans, EMIs and approvals

EMIs, meanwhile, are not confined to big-ticket gadgets alone. While electronics sees the EMI share at 35%, government and utilities is even higher at 37%, indicating consumers are spreading out large, unavoidable utility payments, not just aspirational purchases.

Prime time

Transaction timing adds another layer to this shift. Retail, e-commerce, and electronics— key discretionary activities— all peak between 8 PM and 11 PM, marking a clear evening window for high-value retail spending.

Essential payments, on the other hand, follow a more predictable pattern where utilities are settled in the early morning, meals paid for over lunch, and healthcare attended to in the late afternoon.

The report also points to sector-specific spikes in activity across the year. Education payments peak in June during admission cycles, while food and beverage transactions rise in May, coinciding with higher summer consumption.

Also Read | Rising digital ad costs push brands to rethink e-commerce growth strategy

E-commerce sees its highest activity in August, likely reflecting pre-festive sales, while retail peaks in May. These patterns suggest that while seasonality plays a role, it varies significantly by sector.

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Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

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HomeNewsFrom UPI to cards, India’s payment choices are becoming more purposeful

From UPI to cards, India’s payment choices are becoming more purposeful

Manjul Paul
2 min read28 Apr 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Sector-specific payment trends show peaks in education, food, and retail, with UPI as the leading method.
Sector-specific payment trends show peaks in education, food, and retail, with UPI as the leading method.
Summary

From EMIs halving to cards dominating retail and UPI ruling essentials, India's payment behaviour in 2025 is less about habit and more about deliberate choice.

Gift this article

India’s digital payments landscape is moving beyond UPI’s default dominance. Consumers are now making deliberate choices about how they pay, depending on what they are buying and when, according to Phi Commerce’s How India Pays 2025-26 report, based on transaction data from 20,000 merchants across eight sectors.

India’s digital payments landscape is moving beyond UPI’s default dominance. Consumers are now making deliberate choices about how they pay, depending on what they are buying and when, according to Phi Commerce’s How India Pays 2025-26 report, based on transaction data from 20,000 merchants across eight sectors.

UPI remains the most preferred mode for speed and convenience, inching up from 65% of digital transactions in 2024 to 67% in 2025. Cards and net banking also gained share, rising from 10% to 14% and 3% to 5%, respectively.

UPI remains the most preferred mode for speed and convenience, inching up from 65% of digital transactions in 2024 to 67% in 2025. Cards and net banking also gained share, rising from 10% to 14% and 3% to 5%, respectively.

Credit shift

The most striking shift, however, is the drop in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), whose share halved from 20% to 10% between 2024 and 2025.

This does not necessarily signal a retreat from credit. Instead, it points to a shift toward more flexible, split-pay options that offer lower costs and greater convenience. In other words, credit is evolving rather than disappearing.

Also Read | More and more Indians are using UPI for financial spending now

On a sectoral basis, UPI dominates as the preferred mode across most categories such as education (88%), auto ancillary (71%), food and beverages (68%), healthcare and e-commerce (65% each), where speed and convenience are key.

Cards emerge as a strong second choice across some sectors, most strikingly in retail where they account for 72% of transactions, reflecting their role in higher-value, discretionary purchases.

Also Read | How the new credit reporting cycle will rewire loans, EMIs and approvals

EMIs, meanwhile, are not confined to big-ticket gadgets alone. While electronics sees the EMI share at 35%, government and utilities is even higher at 37%, indicating consumers are spreading out large, unavoidable utility payments, not just aspirational purchases.

Prime time

Transaction timing adds another layer to this shift. Retail, e-commerce, and electronics— key discretionary activities— all peak between 8 PM and 11 PM, marking a clear evening window for high-value retail spending.

Essential payments, on the other hand, follow a more predictable pattern where utilities are settled in the early morning, meals paid for over lunch, and healthcare attended to in the late afternoon.

The report also points to sector-specific spikes in activity across the year. Education payments peak in June during admission cycles, while food and beverage transactions rise in May, coinciding with higher summer consumption.

Also Read | Rising digital ad costs push brands to rethink e-commerce growth strategy

E-commerce sees its highest activity in August, likely reflecting pre-festive sales, while retail peaks in May. These patterns suggest that while seasonality plays a role, it varies significantly by sector.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data visualization specialist and financial journalist with eight years of experienRead more

ce turning complex datasets into stories that matter. Her data storytelling spans long-form reporting, explainers, and multimedia formats, translating technical analysis into clear, engaging narratives.<br><br> Her reporting covers a wide range of economic, corporate, and policy subjects. On the fiscal side, she has produced data-driven stories on India's budget, fiscal policy, GDP and inflation trends. She has also undertaken deep analysis of large-scale government surveys, including the Time Use Survey and National Family Health Survey, to uncover meaningful socioeconomic insights. Her financial reporting includes analysis of quarterly earnings data from samples exceeding 3,000 listed Indian companies, tracking sectoral trends and shifts in corporate performance. <br><br>Beyond economics, Manjul brings five years of COP summit coverage and a fellowship with the Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN), reflecting a sustained commitment to climate and energy policy. Her political data work spans general and state elections, including detailed examination of candidate affidavits.<br><br> She brings strong analytical rigour, editorial judgment, and proficiency in data visualization tools and programming, and is passionate about applying her skills to produce impactful work on economic policy and environmental sustainability.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsFrom UPI to cards, India’s payment choices are becoming more purposeful
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