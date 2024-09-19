India on Thursday, September 19, dismissed designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's lawsuit against the Indian government over his alleged “assassination" attempt, terming them as “unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations". Rejecting the allegations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the lawsuit does not change India's views on the underlying situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As we've said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn't change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known," he said.

"I would also underline the fact that the organization so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organization, has been declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and it has been done so on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the foreign secretary added.

India earlier received summons from a US court following a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his alleged "assassination" attempt. The summons names the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and businessman Nikhil Gupta. The summons demand a response from New Delhi and the mentioned officials within 21 days.

Financial Times had earlier reported that the United States had thwarted an attempt to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun on its soil. The report also named an Indian official involved in the assassination plot. Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

Following the report, India said it made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter and that investigation into the case was underway.