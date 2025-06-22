India doubles its petroleum exports to Europe in 3 years backed by oil imports from Russia: Rosneft CEO
Summary
India's petroleum product exports to Europe have doubled over the past three years, driven by discounted Russian oil imports, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said. He emphasized the importance of Russia, Venezuela and Iran for global energy security.
New Delhi: India has doubled its petroleum product exports to Europe in the past three years, backed by higher imports of cheaper oil from Russia, said the chief executive officer (CEO) of Rosneft Igor Sechin.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story