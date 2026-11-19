NEW DELHI : India is planning to overhaul its border disease surveillance and quarantine system across international airports to prevent cross-border outbreaks.
NEW DELHI : India is planning to overhaul its border disease surveillance and quarantine system across international airports to prevent cross-border outbreaks.
The Union health ministry has prepared the draft Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 2026, to replace the 72-year-old system. The draft rules, reviewed by Mint, mandate pre-landing insect-control spraying on aircraft, pest-free airport zones, and fines of up to ₹1 crore for airlines, airport operators, and passengers who violate health rules.
The Union health ministry has prepared the draft Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 2026, to replace the 72-year-old system. The draft rules, reviewed by Mint, mandate pre-landing insect-control spraying on aircraft, pest-free airport zones, and fines of up to ₹1 crore for airlines, airport operators, and passengers who violate health rules.
Currently, airport health oversight is governed by the Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 1954, which focus on quarantine for diseases such as yellow fever, cholera, and smallpox, and lack graded cash penalties.
The proposed rules aim for early disease tracking, cover biological and chemical hazards, and introduce fines alongside a two-level appeal process, showed an official memoradum issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on 16 November and shared with the ministries of civil aviation and external affairs, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and state health departments seeking their comments.
The draft rules have been prepared in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (2005).
The move follows the replacement of the Aircraft Act, 1934, with the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, which required the government to frame new rules for civil aviation. It also reflects the renewed focus on health checks for international air travellers following the covid-19 pandemic.
“The draft rules seek to provide a comprehensive legal framework for surveillance, prevention and control of public health risks associated with international air travel, including disease surveillance, conveyance sanitation, vector surveillance and control, quarantine and isolation measures, reporting obligations, and response to public health emergencies of international concern,” the Directorate General of Health Services said in the office memorandum.
Experts say customizing aircraft spraying is crucial. “Revising rules set in 1954 is essential as air travel volume and the infectious disease spectrum have expanded. High-speed travel allows asymptomatic passengers to develop symptoms days after arrival, while vectors like mosquitoes, which normally do not travel past 400 metres, can cross continents aboard aircraft or cargo, introducing pathogens into non-endemic regions," said Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Cochin chapter.
“However, since cabin spraying exposes passengers and crew to pesticides, disinsection must be customized by risk level—an aircraft from Frankfurt carries far lower vector risk than one from yellow fever-endemic hubs in Africa or South America. Additionally, local self-governing bodies must be engaged with legal accountability to maintain stringent vector control in areas surrounding airports,” he added.
The health ministry has invited stakeholder comments within 30 days before sending the rules to the ministry of civil aviation for notification.
Mint's queries emailed to the ministries of health and civil aviation remained unanswered.
Key proposals
The overhaul is significant for India’s $18.14-billion civil aviation sector, the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, which handles more than half a million passengers daily across 165 operational airports, according to civil aviation ministry estimates and industry projections.
The draft rules require international aircraft arriving in India to undergo insect-control spraying before landing to block insect-borne and infectious diseases.
Airport operators and local agencies must keep terminals and a 400-metre perimeter around every airport free of mosquitoes, rats, and other disease carriers.
Travellers arriving within six days of departing a yellow fever-affected country without a vaccination certificate face isolation for up to six days, down from nine days earlier. Travellers must pay daily quarantine fees fixed by the government, while anyone refusing quarantine will be denied entry and deported.
Airport health officers can bar passengers with symptoms or close contacts of infected persons from boarding flights during an international health emergency.
They will also inspect airport food outlets and flight kitchens under the FSSAI norms, check cargo and baggage for biological or chemical hazards, and require 24-hour advance clearance for importing human remains, down from 48 hours earlier.
Importing remains of people who died from an international health emergency will be banned.
New graded penalty structure
Airlines face a ₹1 crore fine for transporting human remains or ashes into India without permission, ₹5 lakh for failing to submit documents for onboard deaths or spray arriving aircraft, and ₹25,000 for failing to submit passenger lists or health declarations.
Airport operators face a ₹25 lakh fine for ignoring airport health officers' directions during health situations, ₹5 lakh for allowing mosquito or rat breeding inside airports, and ₹1 lakh for violating food and water hygiene rules.
Organizations helping prohibited passengers with symptoms board flights face ₹15 lakh in fines, and ₹5 lakh for obstructing quarantine rules.
Passengers face a ₹5,000 penalty for refusing quarantine, isolation, or boarding bans during a health emergency, ₹2,000 for refusing medical checks or obstructing an officer on duty, and ₹1,000 for violating airport cleanliness rules.
Penalized parties can appeal before a first appellate authority within 30 days.