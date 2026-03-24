Govt to evaluate technology to contain water contamination in India

“Prolonged consumption of such water poses a serious public health hazard, leading to dental fluorosis in early stages and progressing to skeletal fluorosis, which can cause joint stiffness, bone deformities, and reduced mobility,” said Yudhyavir Singh, associate professor, Department of Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. “In many affected regions, dependence on untreated groundwater, coupled with inadequate monitoring and maintenance of treatment systems, continues to exacerbate the risk, particularly in rural and low-income populations.”