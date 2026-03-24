New Delhi: The Centre has commissioned a research project to evaluate technologies to remove fluoride from drinking water across treatment systems, ranging from community-level plants to household purifiers, amid concerns over India’s potable water safety, said two people aware of the matter.
Govt to evaluate technology to contain water contamination in India
SummaryAround 200,000 people die every year in the country due to inadequate access to safe drinking water, according to Niti Aayog. Recent deaths linked to contaminated supply in Indore have raised questions over the monitoring and operational standards of water treatment plants.
New Delhi: The Centre has commissioned a research project to evaluate technologies to remove fluoride from drinking water across treatment systems, ranging from community-level plants to household purifiers, amid concerns over India’s potable water safety, said two people aware of the matter.