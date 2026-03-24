Govt to evaluate technology to contain water contamination in India

New Delhi: The Centre has commissioned a research project to evaluate technologies to remove fluoride from drinking water across treatment systems, ranging from community-level plants to household purifiers, amid concerns over India’s potable water safety, said two people aware of the matter.
New Delhi: The Centre has commissioned a research project to evaluate technologies to remove fluoride from drinking water across treatment systems, ranging from community-level plants to household purifiers, amid concerns over India’s potable water safety, said two people aware of the matter.
The study will assess the effectiveness of existing treatment mechanisms at a time when cases of groundwater contamination and fluorosis continue to be reported from several parts of the country, said the first of the two people, citing the terms of reference for research and development projects.
The study will assess the effectiveness of existing treatment mechanisms at a time when cases of groundwater contamination and fluorosis continue to be reported from several parts of the country, said the first of the two people, citing the terms of reference for research and development projects.
Around two lakh people die every year in the country due to inadequate access to safe drinking water, according to Niti Aayog’s Composite Water Management Index (CWMI). Recent deaths linked to contaminated supply in Indore, often ranked as India’s cleanest city, have further raised questions over the monitoring and operational standards of such plants.
The government is considering a comprehensive reassessment of fluoride removal technologies, including both conventional chemical methods and emerging solutions such as electrocoagulation and nano-filtration, which require field validation and cost-benefit analysis.
“The exercise will involve a detailed mapping of fluoride contamination across geographies, followed by on-ground evaluation of treatment plants in at least 10 locations, covering both rural and urban systems,” the second person quoted earlier said. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The move comes amid concerns that existing standards, particularly IS (Indian Standard) 12742:1989, which is based on the Nalgonda technique, have not kept pace with technological advancements or field realities. The Nalgonda technique refers to a low-cost water treatment method that removes fluoride using alum, lime, and sedimentation.
The study will evaluate treatment systems on multiple parameters, including fluoride removal efficiency, operational costs, energy consumption, maintenance requirements, and waste management, with a focus on identifying economically viable solutions for low-income and resource-constrained regions.
Queries emailed to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) remained unanswered.
Fluoride contamination remains concentrated in several states, with districts in Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reporting levels above permissible limits, largely due to the geogenic presence of fluoride-bearing minerals in groundwater.
“Prolonged consumption of such water poses a serious public health hazard, leading to dental fluorosis in early stages and progressing to skeletal fluorosis, which can cause joint stiffness, bone deformities, and reduced mobility,” said Yudhyavir Singh, associate professor, Department of Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. “In many affected regions, dependence on untreated groundwater, coupled with inadequate monitoring and maintenance of treatment systems, continues to exacerbate the risk, particularly in rural and low-income populations.”
Rajni Kant Srivastava, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chair for disease elimination and former founder-director of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur, said the study will help identify effective and scalable technologies for fluoride removal across different settings and ensure that interventions are better aligned with local conditions. “It will also support efforts to strengthen monitoring systems and improve access to safe drinking water in affected areas.”
The government, through its Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to provide clean and potable tap water to households across rural and urban areas under the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ initiative. Rural tap water coverage has increased from 32.3 million (16.7%) households in 2019 to about 158.2 million, or over 81% as of 9 March 2026.
“Fluoride removal technologies are shifting towards sustainable, decentralized solutions, with newer methods offering better efficiency and lower chemical use. The focus must be on scalable, low-cost innovations tailored to regional conditions to ensure safe drinking water and address fluorosis,” said Dr. Jaijit Bhattacharya, president of Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP), a think tank.
Mahesh Gupta, chairman and managing director at, Kent RO Systems, said fluoride contamination is a silent health crisis, and conventional filtration is inadequate. “Advanced RO (reverse osmosis) technologies are essential to remove fluoride while retaining minerals,” he said. “Despite rising awareness, access gaps persist, especially in rural areas. India must adopt high-efficiency purification and integrate advanced systems into public infrastructure.”