India drops two notches to 129th spot in WEF’s Global Gender Gap index; a look at country’s strengths and weaknesses

India slumped two spots to 129th place in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Gender Gap index. As per the worldwide rankings released on June 12, Iceland retained its top position.

Among South Asian countries, India occupied the fifth position, while Pakistan stood last among the neighbouring countries -- Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Also read: Is India on the cusp of a gender revolution? Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the international indexing organisation stated that there was only a slight improvement in the global gender gap. "The @wef's Global #GenderGap24 report is now live. It shows only a slight improvement in the global gap, with parity still five generations away at current rates of progress. However, in a historical election year, improving the #political participation of #women could have a significant impact," it noted.

Considering the global performance of 146 economies worldwide, Sudan secured the last position. Pakistan stood 145th, slipping three spots this year.